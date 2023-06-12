Gilboa Conesville Central Alumnus Zachary Perry Passes Away

Zachary Perry, Gilboa Conesville Central Alumnus, Passes Away

Zachary Syracuse, also known as Zachary Perry, has passed away. He was a beloved alumnus of Gilboa Conesville Central School, where he was known for his kind heart and infectious smile.

Zachary was always an active member of the community, participating in various sports and clubs during his time at GCCS. He was also a talented musician, playing the guitar and singing in his free time.

His sudden death has left many in shock and disbelief. Friends and family have expressed their condolences and shared memories of Zachary on social media.

Although he is no longer with us, Zachary will always be remembered for his positive spirit and the impact he had on those around him.

Gilboa Conesville Central High School Zachary Syracuse Tragic death Mourning community Condolences and sympathy