Giles Constable Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Giles Constable has Died .

Giles Constable has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sad news to report – Giles Constable has passed away at the age of 91. He was a hugely influential historian of the Middle Ages and I'm sure many of us will have read his books and articles https://t.co/HjZrtNmhf3 — Medievalists.net (@Medievalists) January 25, 2021

