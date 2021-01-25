Giles Constable Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Giles Constable has Died .
Giles Constable has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sad news to report – Giles Constable has passed away at the age of 91. He was a hugely influential historian of the Middle Ages and I'm sure many of us will have read his books and articles https://t.co/HjZrtNmhf3
