Giles Coren turns Martin Amis’ passing into a discussion of his own personal father struggles in his article for The Times.

Columnist Giles Coren recently wrote an article in The Times, wherein he made acclaimed author Martin Amis’ death about his own unresolved daddy issues. The article has sparked controversy and criticism from readers and fellow journalists alike. In this article, we delve deeper into Coren’s column and its implications.

In his column, Coren spoke about his relationship with his own father and how it influenced his views on Amis’ work. He wrote about how he had always seen Amis as a father figure and how his death had left him feeling lost and abandoned.

Coren went on to compare his relationship with his father to Amis’ relationship with his own father, Kingsley Amis. He wrote about how both fathers were distant and unapproachable, leaving their sons with a sense of abandonment and a desire for their approval.

The column went on to delve into the works of Martin Amis and how his writing reflected his own unresolved issues with his father. Coren wrote about how Amis’ characters were often flawed and damaged, much like the author himself, and how this was a direct result of his relationship with his father.

Coren’s column has received criticism from readers and fellow journalists alike for its self-centered approach to Amis’ death. Many have accused Coren of using Amis’ death as a platform to air his own personal issues.

Critics have also questioned the validity of Coren’s claims about Amis’ writing. They have argued that Coren’s interpretation of Amis’ characters is based on his own biases and that Amis’ work cannot be reduced to his relationship with his father.

Coren’s column highlights the dangers of using someone else’s death as a means to explore one’s own personal issues. It also raises questions about the responsibility of journalists and columnists to be respectful and considerate in their reporting.

Furthermore, it highlights the importance of separating an artist’s work from their personal life. While an artist’s personal experiences may influence their work, it is important to approach their work on its own merit and not reduce it to their personal issues.

In conclusion, Giles Coren’s column in The Times has sparked controversy and criticism for making Martin Amis’ death about his own unresolved daddy issues. It highlights the dangers of using someone else’s death as a platform to explore personal issues and the importance of separating an artist’s work from their personal life.

