Giles Cunningham, a Ruoff Mortgage Loan Officer from Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away on May 21st, 20203.

Remembering Giles Cunningham: A Ruoff Mortgage Loan Officer

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, the Ruoff Mortgage family mourned the loss of Giles Cunningham, a loan officer based in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Giles was a beloved member of the Ruoff team, and his passing has left a profound impact on his colleagues and clients alike.

A Dedicated Loan Officer

Giles joined Ruoff Mortgage in 2017, bringing with him a wealth of experience in the mortgage industry. He quickly established himself as a hardworking and dedicated loan officer, always going above and beyond to help his clients achieve their homeownership goals.

His colleagues remember him as a team player who was always willing to lend a hand or offer advice. He had a talent for making his clients feel at ease, and his warm and friendly demeanor made him a favorite among borrowers.

A Life Well-Lived

Giles was much more than just a loan officer. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. He was an avid golfer, and he could often be found on the links with his friends and colleagues.

He was also a generous soul who believed in giving back to his community. He volunteered his time and resources to numerous charitable organizations, including Habitat for Humanity and the local food bank.

A Legacy of Service

Giles will be deeply missed by his colleagues, clients, friends, and family. His legacy of service and dedication to his community will live on, inspiring others to follow in his footsteps.

As the Ruoff Mortgage family mourns his passing, they also celebrate his life and the impact he had on those around him. His memory will be cherished, and his contributions to the company and the industry will not be forgotten.

A Final Farewell

Although Giles is no longer with us, his spirit lives on. His colleagues and clients will continue to carry his legacy forward, remembering the kindness, generosity, and dedication he brought to his work every day.

The Ruoff Mortgage family extends their deepest sympathies to Giles’ loved ones during this difficult time. He will always be remembered as a valued member of the team and a beloved friend.

Giles Cunningham obituary Ruoff Mortgage Bowling Green Loan Officer tribute Kentucky mortgage industry Mourning a loss in the mortgage community