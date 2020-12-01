Gina Haspel Death News : Was Cia Director Gina Haspel Found Dead ? 

Gina Haspel Death

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American CIA director Gina Haspel has died.

Who is Gina Haspel

Gina Cheri Walker Haspel is an American intelligence officer serving as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency since 2018. She is the first woman to hold the post on a permanent basis and was previously the Deputy Director under Mike Pompeo during the early presidency of Donald Trump. Wikipedia

Gina Haspel Death Hoax

Re: DC INSIDER: Gina Haspel Found Dead From 'Natural Causes' Probably this. The original story about the Scytl servers being seized in Frankfurt WAS true, and then there was the additional story that Gina Haspel had been injured in the raid.

“DC INSIDER: Gina Haspel, CIA Director, Found Dead From ‘Natural Causes’

Shock at Langley right now as this just has circulated around DC about an hour ago. Now its going viral in gov circles but there is currently a strict news blackout.”

“DC INSIDER: Gina Haspel, CIA Director, Found Dead From ‘Natural Causes’ Shock at Langley right now as this just has circulated around DC about an hour ago. Now its going viral in gov circles but there is currently a strict news blackout.” — President elect helmut0 (@helmut0) November 30, 2020

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.

Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

RDschonhoff wrote

How come we can’t find out the reason Gina Haspel was found dead, I mean she was the director of the CIA, is this another Huss Huss thing President Elect @steve_Q17 wrote

I’m hearing rumors of Gina Haspel being either dead or injured during the Frankfurt raid. Remember when we were told Kim Jong Un was dead too? So far, I’ve found no sauce on this. Use discernment.

The latest QAnon micro-rumor is that CIA head Gina Haspel was found dead as a result of the shootout in Frankfurt between the Agency and Special Forces operators over the Dominion servers. Please note that literally none of this happened. pic.twitter.com/Mv2r5BytzH — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) November 30, 2020

Feisty have you heard anything on”DC INSIDER: Gina Haspel, CIA Director, Found Dead From ‘Natural Causes’ Shock at Langley right now as this just has circulated around DC about an hour ago. Now its going viral in gov circles but there is currently a strict news blackout.” https://t.co/Vs0Y07YNYI — Granny Rebel (@GrannyRebel) November 30, 2020

This is a rumor that has not been confirmed by any news outlet.