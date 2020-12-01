Gina Haspel Death News : Was Cia Director Gina Haspel Found Dead ? 

By | December 1, 2020
0 Comment

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American CIA director Gina Haspel has died.

Who is Gina Haspel

Gina Cheri Walker Haspel is an American intelligence officer serving as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency since 2018. She is the first woman to hold the post on a permanent basis and was previously the Deputy Director under Mike Pompeo during the early presidency of Donald Trump. Wikipedia
BornOctober 1, 1956 (age 64 years), Ashland, KY

Gina Haspel Death Hoax

“DC INSIDER: Gina Haspel, CIA Director, Found Dead From ‘Natural Causes’

Shock at Langley right now as this just has circulated around DC about an hour ago. Now its going viral in gov circles but there is currently a strict news blackout.”

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.
Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

RDschonhoff wrote 
How come we can’t find out the reason Gina Haspel was found dead, I mean she was the director of the CIA, is this another Huss Huss thing

President Elect @steve_Q17 wrote
I’m hearing rumors of Gina Haspel being either dead or injured during the Frankfurt raid. Remember when we were told Kim Jong Un was dead too? So far, I’ve found no sauce on this. Use discernment.

 

This is a rumor that has not been confirmed by any news outlet.

 

