Gina Maiorano’s Passing – Body Discovered on I-89 in Hopkinton

Gina Maiorano Found Dead On I-89 In Hopkinton

The body of Gina Maiorano, 32, was found on the side of I-89 in Hopkinton on Wednesday morning. According to police, Maiorano appeared to have been hit by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maiorano was a resident of Concord and was known for her love of animals. She worked as a veterinary technician at a local animal hospital and was a dedicated advocate for animal rights.

Her family and friends remember her as a kind and compassionate person who was always willing to lend a helping hand. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Maiorano’s death and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

