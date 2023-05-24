” Gina Miles Voice Season 23 Winner”: Get to Know Gina Miles, the Winner of Season 23 of ‘The Voice’

She is The Voice! Gina Miles Wins Season 23 of NBC Singing Competition

Gina Miles, a 19-year-old Illinois native, has made history as the first-ever winner of The Voice under first-time coach Niall Horan. The season 23 finale aired on Tuesday, May 23, where Miles beat out strong contenders from Team Blake Shelton, Team Kelly Clarkson, and Team Chance the Rapper. She expressed her gratitude towards Horan, thanking him for his friendship and mentorship. The former One Direction member hugged Miles and joined her on stage for a duet of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind.”

The Best Experience of Her Life

Miles spoke to KCRA, a local news station in California, about the best experience of her life on the show. She admitted that she did not enter the competition to win but for the experience and the people. Miles was overwhelmed when her name was announced as the winner. She said that standing up there with her friends was exciting enough, and winning was “really crazy.”

The Blind Auditions

Miles impressed the coaches and viewers with her rendition of Katy Perry’s “The One That Got Away” during the Blind Auditions, earning chair turns from Horan and Clarkson. Horan shared his early days with One Direction, where he used to grip the mic stand during his performances. He assured Miles that she would grow into the competition and that she had much more to give. Clarkson was surprised that Miles had such a “giant singing voice” given her “small speaking voice.”

Show-Stopping Performances

Miles continued to blossom over the course of the season with show-stopping performances of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know,” Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game,” and more. Horan guided her throughout the season, and Miles gave her best in every performance.

A Dream Come True

Making it to the top five contestants in season 23 was a dream come true for Miles. She shared her excitement on Instagram, thanking Horan and expressing her gratitude to everyone who supported her. Miles was thrilled to have made it to the finale and congratulated her fellow contestants for doing an amazing job.

Five Things to Know About Miles

Miles has proven that she is the voice of season 23 of The Voice. Her performances were outstanding, and her determination and hard work paid off. She has set an example for aspiring singers everywhere, and we look forward to hearing more from her in the future.

News Source : Us Weekly

Source Link :Who Is Gina Miles? Meet the ‘Voice’ Season 23 Winner/