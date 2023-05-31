“Ginger Pear Tart Recipe”: Recipe for Ginger and Pear Tart with an Upside-Down Twist

Upside-Down Pear and Ginger Tart Recipe

Are you looking for a delicious and unique dessert to impress your guests? Try this upside-down pear and ginger tart recipe! This tart is not only beautiful to look at but also has a perfect combination of flavors that will leave your taste buds begging for more.

Ingredients

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup sugar

2 pears, peeled and sliced

1 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp salt

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup milk

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch round cake pan and line the bottom with parchment paper. In a small bowl, mix together the sliced pears, ground ginger, and 1/4 cup of sugar. Set aside. In a large bowl, cream the softened butter and remaining sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla extract to the butter mixture and beat until well combined. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture in three parts, alternating with the milk and mixing until just combined. Arrange the sliced pears in a circular pattern on the bottom of the prepared pan. Pour the batter over the pears, spreading it evenly. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow the tart to cool in the pan for 5 minutes before flipping it onto a serving plate. Remove the parchment paper and serve warm with a dollop of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Tips

Make sure the butter is softened to room temperature before creaming it with the sugar.

Use ripe but firm pears for the tart to prevent them from becoming mushy during baking.

You can substitute ground cinnamon for the ground ginger if you prefer.

If you don’t have a round cake pan, you can use a rectangular or square baking dish instead.

The tart can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days.

Conclusion

This upside-down pear and ginger tart recipe is a perfect dessert for any occasion. The combination of sweet pears and spicy ginger in a soft and fluffy cake is simply irresistible. The best part is that it looks as good as it tastes, making it a great dessert to impress your guests. Follow the instructions and tips above, and you’ll have a beautiful and delicious tart in no time!

