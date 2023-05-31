“Ginger Pear Tart Recipe”: Recipe for Ginger and Pear Tart with an Upside-Down Twist

Upside-Down Pear and Ginger Tart Recipe
Are you looking for a delicious and unique dessert to impress your guests? Try this upside-down pear and ginger tart recipe! This tart is not only beautiful to look at but also has a perfect combination of flavors that will leave your taste buds begging for more.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 pears, peeled and sliced
- 1 tsp ground ginger
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 cup milk
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Grease a 9-inch round cake pan and line the bottom with parchment paper.
- In a small bowl, mix together the sliced pears, ground ginger, and 1/4 cup of sugar. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, cream the softened butter and remaining sugar until light and fluffy.
- Add the egg and vanilla extract to the butter mixture and beat until well combined.
- In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt.
- Add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture in three parts, alternating with the milk and mixing until just combined.
- Arrange the sliced pears in a circular pattern on the bottom of the prepared pan.
- Pour the batter over the pears, spreading it evenly.
- Bake for 40-45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean.
- Allow the tart to cool in the pan for 5 minutes before flipping it onto a serving plate.
- Remove the parchment paper and serve warm with a dollop of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
Tips
- Make sure the butter is softened to room temperature before creaming it with the sugar.
- Use ripe but firm pears for the tart to prevent them from becoming mushy during baking.
- You can substitute ground cinnamon for the ground ginger if you prefer.
- If you don’t have a round cake pan, you can use a rectangular or square baking dish instead.
- The tart can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days.
Conclusion
This upside-down pear and ginger tart recipe is a perfect dessert for any occasion. The combination of sweet pears and spicy ginger in a soft and fluffy cake is simply irresistible. The best part is that it looks as good as it tastes, making it a great dessert to impress your guests. Follow the instructions and tips above, and you’ll have a beautiful and delicious tart in no time!
