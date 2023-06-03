Gino Castillo’s Demise: Reedley Resident Dies in Fresno County Accident, Colliding with a Light Pole

Gino Castillo Reedley dies in Fresno County crash after slamming into light pole

Introduction

Gino Castillo, a 19-year-old resident of Reedley, California, died in a car crash in Fresno County on the evening of Wednesday, April 14th. According to the California Highway Patrol, Castillo was driving a 2019 Toyota Corolla on the northbound Highway 99 near the Central Avenue off-ramp when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a light pole.

The Accident

The accident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. According to the CHP, Castillo was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a light pole. The impact was so severe that the Corolla was split in half, and Castillo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but it is believed that alcohol and drugs may have been a factor. The CHP has not yet released any further information about the accident.

The Aftermath

The news of Castillo’s death has shocked the Reedley community, with many people expressing their condolences and sadness over the tragedy. Castillo was a popular student at Reedley High School and was known for his outgoing personality and love of sports.

The school district released a statement expressing their condolences and offering support to Castillo’s family and friends. “We are deeply saddened by the news of Gino’s passing and offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. Gino was a beloved member of our community, and we will miss him dearly.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support Castillo’s family with funeral expenses. The page has already raised over $10,000, with many people donating and leaving messages of support for the family.

Conclusion

The death of Gino Castillo is a tragedy that has left the Reedley community in shock and mourning. As the investigation into the accident continues, it is important to remember the importance of safe driving and the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Our thoughts and prayers are with Castillo’s family and friends during this difficult time.

