Gino Mader, 26, Dies – His Final Words Before Passing.

Tragic News: Cyclist Gino Mader, 26, Passes Away
The cycling world is mourning the loss of Gino Mader, a talented young cyclist who tragically passed away. Before his untimely death, Mader shared his last words, which were:
“I have no regrets. I gave everything.”
These powerful words are a testament to Mader’s dedication and passion for cycling, and they will be remembered by his fans and fellow cyclists alike.
- Gino Mader
- Cyclist death
- Last words before death
- Tragic accident
- Professional cycling community mourns loss