Gino Mader, 26, Dies – His Final Words Before Passing.

Tragic News: Cyclist Gino Mader, 26, Passes Away

The cycling world is mourning the loss of Gino Mader, a talented young cyclist who tragically passed away. Before his untimely death, Mader shared his last words, which were:

“I have no regrets. I gave everything.”

These powerful words are a testament to Mader’s dedication and passion for cycling, and they will be remembered by his fans and fellow cyclists alike.

