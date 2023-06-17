Gino Mader Passes Away at Tour De Suisse | Tragic Accident Caught on Video







Tour De Suisse | Gino Mader’s Tragic Accident

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gino Mader, a professional cyclist who tragically lost his life during the Tour De Suisse. Mader was involved in a crash during the race and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be saved. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time.

It has been reported that Mader knew the risks involved in professional cycling, but was passionate about the sport and was willing to take those risks. His loss is a devastating blow to the cycling community and he will be deeply missed.

The crash that claimed Mader’s life was captured on video and has been circulating on social media. We ask that out of respect for Mader and his loved ones, the video not be shared further.





