“Mahdia Secondary School Fire Suspect” : Girl burns down school, killing 19 after phone seized

A 14-year-old girl from Guyana has been identified as the main suspect in a tragic incident where a fire was started in Mahdia Secondary School, claiming the lives of 19 innocent children. Reports suggest that the girl decided to burn down the school after her mobile phone was seized by the authorities. The incident has shocked the entire country and made international headlines. National Security Adviser Gerald Gouveia informed the news agency AP that the phone was taken away to teach the accused discipline, as she was caught having an affair with an older man. The girl set the dorm on fire in her will to take revenge. The dorm mother was asleep when the fire was started, and she was unable to find the keys to unlock the dorms on time. One of the victims was the dorm mother’s own 5-year-old son, and 13 other victims were so severely burnt that they could not be identified. The suspect also suffered injuries in the fire and is currently receiving treatment. After her recovery, the girl will be kept in custody in Juvenile detention. The older man involved in the affair will be charged with statutory rape as the girl was less than 16 years old.

Read Full story : Girl burns down her school killing 19 after teacher seizes her phone /

News Source : News9live

school safety student discipline cell phone policies teacher-student conflict tragic school incidents