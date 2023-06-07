Girl falls into borewell in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, rescue operation ongoing: ANI

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2023 12:01 IST

Rescue operations are ongoing in Mungoali village in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district to retrieve a two-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in a field on June 6. The girl, who was initially stuck at a depth of 20 feet, has slid further below 50 feet. District authorities have been conducting the rescue operation for over 22 hours with the help of earth-moving machines, but the presence of rocky ground in the area is causing delays. “We are facing difficulties in drilling due to hard rock. We are trying to get her out soon,” said Sehore District Collector Ashish Tiwari. The officials have been able to reach up to 26-27 feet below the ground so far.The incident occurred while the girl was playing in the field, and the administration immediately started the rescue operation upon receiving the information. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken cognisance of the incident and directed officials to ensure that the girl is pulled out safely. He is also in touch with the district authorities and praying for the minor’s well-being. (ANI)