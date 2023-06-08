Girl found hanging after alleged rape, suspect arrested in Lucknow

Lucknow rape victim : Lucknow minor rape and murder: Suspect Shahid arrested

A young girl in Lucknow was found hanging from a fan in her home after being allegedly raped, causing great concern, as per IANS. The incident occurred in the Indira Nagar area, with the girl’s father accusing a minor neighbor of committing the crime. The suspect, named Shahid, has been arrested, and the police are waiting for the post-mortem report. The authorities believe that the cause of the girl’s death is a head injury. This news has caused outrage among the local population, urging prompt justice for the victim. The incident comes at a time when the country is already reeling from the live-in partner murder in Mira Road, near Mumbai.

