“Girl from Ipanema lyrics”: 5 Facts about “The Girl from Ipanema”

The world lost a true musical icon with the passing of Astrud Gilberto at the age of 83. Known for her silky voice, Gilberto rose to fame in the 1960s with her rendition of “The Girl from Ipanema,” a song that did more than any other to export Brazilian bossa nova to the world. Here are five fast facts about Gilberto’s most famous song.

“Garota de Ipanema”

The song, originally titled “Menina que Passa,” was written in 1962 by poet-lyricist Vinicius de Moraes and pianist-composer Tom Jobim. It was inspired by a 17-year-old local girl, Heloisa Pinheiro, who would walk by a bar in the Rio de Janeiro beachside neighborhood of Ipanema, looking “tall and tan and young and lovely,” as the lyrics go. “Getz/Gilberto”

In 1964, Gilberto and her husband, Joao Gilberto, traveled to New York to record with American saxophonist Stan Getz. As Astrud tells it, her husband said one day there would be a surprise waiting for her at the recording studio. It turned out to be an unexpected request to sing the refrain of “Garota” in English. Included on the legendary album that emerged from those sessions, “Getz/Gilberto,” Astrud Gilberto’s version of “The Girl from Ipanema” went on to become a worldwide hit, winning the Grammy for song of the year in 1965. Lost in Translation?

Critics have complained the English version of the song lost some of the original’s melancholic bossa nova charm. In the original Portuguese, a narrator feeling “so alone” in the world sighs at the fleeting beauty brought to life by the “poem” that is the passing girl. The English version, translated by American lyricist Norman Gimbel, is instead a song of unrequited love: “When she passes, I smile, but… she just doesn’t see.” Royalties Row

Astrud complained she never received the same royalties for the song as Gilberto and Getz. She was not named in the song credits on the first version of the album, and was reportedly paid just $120 at the time, the going day rate then for session musicians in the US. Cover-Song Classic

“The Girl from Ipanema” is the most-covered Brazilian song of all time, with 442 registered recordings, according to Brazil’s national copyright collection agency, ECAD. Music icons including Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Cher, Placido Domingo, and Amy Winehouse have all done versions. One of Brazil’s biggest pop stars today, Anitta, reinvented the track in 2021, remixing it with a hip-hop beat as “Girl from Rio”—a song about a “different Rio,” closer to the favelas than posh Ipanema.

With “The Girl from Ipanema,” Astrud Gilberto left an indelible mark on the music world, introducing the world to the smooth, seductive sounds of bossa nova and inspiring countless artists to cover and reinterpret her iconic song.

