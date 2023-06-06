Girl from Ipanema Singer, Astrud Gilberto, Passes Away at the Age of 83

Astrud Gilberto Known As Girl From Ipanema Has Died At 83

Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, who rose to fame with her rendition of “The Girl from Ipanema,” has passed away at the age of 83. Gilberto’s smooth and sultry voice helped popularize bossa nova music worldwide in the 1960s. She won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1965 and continued to perform and record music throughout her life. Her legacy in the music industry will be remembered for generations to come. Rest in peace, Astrud Gilberto.

