“girl hit by vehicle at school event” : Vehicle hits and kills eight-year-old girl during Burlington school event

Eight-Year-Old Girl Dead After Being Hit by Vehicle at Burlington School Event

Tragedy struck a Burlington school event when an eight-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle and died. The incident happened on May 4, 2023, and the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) confirmed the girl’s death.

The girl was attending an event at her school, and the incident took place around 1:30 pm. According to the HRPS, the girl was hit by a vehicle that was leaving the school’s parking lot. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, and the police are investigating the incident.

The HRPS has not released any information about the driver, and it is not clear whether any charges will be laid. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

The death of the little girl has shaken the Burlington community, and the school board has offered support to the family and staff at the school. The board has also reminded parents to be cautious when dropping off or picking up their children from school.

This tragic incident is a stark reminder of the importance of road safety, especially around schools. Drivers must be aware of their surroundings and be cautious when driving near schools. Parents must also take responsibility for their children’s safety and ensure that they are not running into traffic or playing near roads.

The school board has expressed its condolences to the family and friends of the little girl and has offered support to the school community. The board has also reminded parents and students to seek help if they need it.

This tragic incident has also sparked a discussion about road safety in Burlington and how it can be improved. The city council has promised to review road safety measures around schools and has urged drivers to be more cautious when driving near schools.

The death of the eight-year-old girl is a heartbreaking reminder that accidents can happen at any time and can have devastating consequences. It is a reminder that we must all take responsibility for our actions and ensure that we are doing everything we can to keep ourselves and others safe.

The HRPS is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them and help with their investigation. The community is also encouraged to come together and support the family and friends of the little girl during this difficult time. It is only through working together that we can prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

News Source : Cameron Wilkinson

Source Link :Eight-year-old girl dead after being hit by vehicle at Burlington school event/