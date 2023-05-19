Girl Killed in Queens Truck Collision Involving Fortune Williams

Tragic Car Accident Claims Life of Young Girl in Queens

Queens, New York – On Saturday, a young girl lost her life in a tragic car accident in Queens. The victim, identified as 8-year-old Fortune Williams, was hit by a truck while crossing the street with her family. The accident occurred at the intersection of Sutphin Boulevard and 109th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens.

The Accident Details

According to the NYPD, the accident happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday night. Fortune was crossing the street with her family when a box truck struck her. The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police. No charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Her family was also taken to the hospital but was not seriously injured in the accident.

The Aftermath

The tragic accident has left the community devastated. Residents of Queens have come together to express their condolences to the family and friends of the victim. Local leaders have also spoken out about the need for safer streets and better traffic management in the area.

City Councilman I. Daneek Miller, who represents the area where the accident occurred, released a statement saying, “My heart goes out to the family of young Fortune Williams in the wake of this tragedy. Too many families have been impacted by reckless driving in our community, and it is past time that we take action to ensure that our streets are safe for all who use them.”

The Importance of Traffic Safety

This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the importance of traffic safety. According to the New York City Department of Transportation, there were 29,061 traffic injuries in the city in 2020. Of those, 243 were fatal.

It is crucial that drivers remain vigilant and obey traffic laws to prevent such accidents. Pedestrians and other road users must also take precautions to ensure their safety. This includes crossing the street at designated crosswalks and using pedestrian signals.

Conclusion

The death of young Fortune Williams is a terrible tragedy that has left the community reeling. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time. We must take action to ensure that our streets are safe for everyone, and that tragedies like this do not happen again.

