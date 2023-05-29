Yashwant Ashok Munde – victim name : Girl kills boyfriend in Pune: Yashwant Ashok Munde identified as victim, Anuja Mahesh Panhale as suspect

A girl in Pune killed her boyfriend by stabbing him multiple times with a knife. This incident bears resemblance to the Shahbad dairy murder case. The victim, Yashwant Ashok Munde, was 22 years old, and the accused, Anuja Mahesh Panhale, was 21 years old and hailed from Ahmednagar district. Both were studying in Raisoni College in Wagholi and were classmates involved in a romantic relationship. The man had been living in a rented apartment in Wagholi for a few months. On Sunday night, the accused planned to study with her boyfriend at his home, but the two got into an argument that escalated. During the altercation, the girl used a sharp knife to inflict fatal wounds, causing severe injuries to herself as well. The man was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The police have registered a case at Lonikand police station and are conducting an investigation. In a similar incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her alleged boyfriend in New Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, leading to her death.

News Source : JE News Desk

