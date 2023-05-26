Brampton schools hold and secure lifted after girl shot with replica firearm : Girl shot with replica firearm at Brampton schools

A 17-year-old girl was injured by a replica firearm, which caused eight schools in Brampton to be put on hold and secures and one school to be locked down as a precaution. Peel police have since lifted the measures. The affected schools were Grenoble PES, Greenbriar PES, Goldcrest PES, Holy Name of Mary CSS, St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Jean Brebeuf CES, Judith Nyman PSS, Chinguacousy PSS and Williams Parkway PES. Initially, police reported that all nine schools were affected.

News Source : WESH – Orlando Videos

Juvenile homicide Dezerland Park shooting Teenage violence Youth crime Arrested for murder