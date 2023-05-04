“Girl’s death” Today : Arrest Made in Connection with Girl’s Death, Couple Accused

Couple accused in the death of a college student arrested in Kannur

The Tamil Nadu Police arrested a couple accused of killing an 18-year-old college student in Pollachi. Sujay, 31, son of Kumar of Pollachi, and his wife Reshma, 25, of Kottayam were arrested from a lodge in Kannur. The couple was handed over to the Tamil Nadu Police for further investigation.

The Incident

According to the police, the trouble began when the girl, who had a relationship with Sujay before his marriage, started visiting and threatening the couple. Unable to tolerate her, they allegedly killed her. The incident took place in May last year, and Sujay and Reshma had been absconding since then.

The Arrest

The Tamil Nadu Police alerted their Kerala counterparts after learning that the couple had moved to Kerala. They were later located in Kannur based on the mobile tower location. The couple was staying at an apartment in Pollachi before they moved to Kerala.

The Investigation

The police are investigating the case to find out more about the motive behind the killing. The victim’s family had lodged a complaint with the Pollachi police after she went missing. The police had arrested four men in connection with the case earlier. They were accused of raping the girl and filming the act. The case had caused massive outrage in the state, and there were protests demanding justice for the victim.

The Conclusion

The arrest of Sujay and Reshma brings some closure to the victim’s family, who have been waiting for justice for months. The police are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to find out more about the incident. The incident is a reminder of the dangers of toxic relationships and the importance of seeking help and support when in distress.

News Source : The_Hindu

Source Link :Couple accused in girl’s death arrested/