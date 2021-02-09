Giuseppe Rotunno Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Giuseppe Rotunno has Died.

Giuseppe Rotunno has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.

While we’ll be talking about an early Fellini film this Friday, it’s sad to hear that Giuseppe Rotunno has passed away. He was a cinematographer who worked with Fellini and many others. https://t.co/tujHzmO6mf — Kyle and Dave vs The Machine (@KDvsTM) February 9, 2021

