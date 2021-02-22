GL Legend. Adey Raybould Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Adey Raybould has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @GLRFC: We at Gordon League are saddened by the passing of a true GL Legend. Adey Raybould was a player, Captain and Life Member of the club. He bled GL and was a legend on and off the pitch. #resteasy #RIP #GLFamily



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.