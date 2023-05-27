“Glacier National Park drowning victim” today : KU Student Identified as Drowning Victim in Glacier National Park

KU student identified as victim in drowning at Glacier National Park today 2023.

A University of Kansas student, Atheer Abdulrahman S. Alquahtani, from Saudi Arabia died in an accident at the Glacier National Park. Alquahtani fell off a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek and was swept into the gorge. Bystanders spotted her in the creek passing under the bridge of Trail of the Cedars and pulled her out to perform CPR. Despite quick responses from staff and medical personnel, she was declared deceased on the scene. Water-related incidents are the leading cause of death at the park.

News Source : https://www.wibw.com

