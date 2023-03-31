Gladiators star Falcon dies aged 59

Gladiators legendary figure, Falcon (real name: Bernadette Hunt), passed away at 59 following a prolonged struggle with cancer.

Bernadette Hunt, who rose to fame as a popular contestant on the UK game show Gladiators, has tragically passed away at the age of 59 after a long battle with cancer. Known by her stage name “Falcon”, Hunt was a fan-favorite on the show, known for her incredible athleticism and vivacious personality.

The news of her passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world and left fans heartbroken. In the wake of her death, many have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the beloved star.

Hunt’s journey to fame began in the late 80s, when she was recruited to compete on the hit TV program Gladiators. The show pitted contestants against a group of super-fit “gladiators” in a series of intense athletic challenges. Hunt quickly became a fan favorite, known for her impressive strength, agility, and no-nonsense attitude.

Despite her success on the show, Hunt faced her share of challenges throughout her life. In 2002, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, a battle that she fought with incredible strength and resilience. Despite undergoing multiple rounds of chemotherapy and other treatments, she remained positive and determined throughout her illness.

Throughout her life, Hunt remained dedicated to her passion for fitness and athletics, working as a trainer and coach in addition to her television career. She was also known for her philanthropic work, supporting a number of charities and causes close to her heart.

Her legacy will live on through her many fans and admirers, who will always remember her as a fierce competitor and a true inspiration. Rest in peace, Falcon.

