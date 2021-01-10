Gladys Fagan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Gladys Fagan has Died .
Gladys Fagan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The football club was saddened to hear of the passing of Gladys Fagan this morning.
Paddy and Gladys have been involved with the club since the very start. Our thoughts and prayers are with Paddy and his family at this difficult time. RIP Gladys.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam pic.twitter.com/ki0TBTuXKU
— Dublin Airport FC (@AerRiantaFC) January 10, 2021
