Gladys Mcgarey Dead – Death – Obituary : Honoring the Life and Achievements of Gladys McGarey

Honoring Gladys McGarey: Remembering Her Life and Legacy

Gladys McGarey: A Pioneer in Holistic Medicine

Gladys McGarey was an American physician and a pioneer in the field of holistic medicine. She was a great advocate for natural healing and was known for her compassionate approach towards her patients. Her contributions to the field of medicine are immeasurable, and her legacy continues to inspire people around the world.

Early Life and Education

Born in 1919 in India, Gladys McGarey was the daughter of a Presbyterian missionary. She spent most of her childhood in India, where she was exposed to the traditional forms of medicine. This experience had a profound impact on her and sparked her interest in alternative medicine.

McGarey studied medicine at Cornell University and later completed her residency at St. Vincent’s Hospital in New York City. She was the first female graduate of the University of Arizona’s medical school in 1947. She then went on to become a primary care physician in Scottsdale, Arizona, where she practiced medicine for over 60 years.

Pioneering Holistic Medicine

McGarey was a pioneer in the field of holistic medicine and was one of the first doctors to incorporate alternative therapies into her practice. She believed that the body had the power to heal itself and that doctors should focus on treating the whole person rather than just the symptoms of a disease.

McGarey was also a strong advocate for natural healing. She encouraged her patients to eat healthy, exercise regularly, and reduce stress in their lives. She believed that these simple lifestyle changes could have a significant impact on a person’s overall health and well-being.

Recognition and Legacy

Throughout her career, McGarey was recognized for her contributions to the field of medicine. She received numerous awards, including the National Physician of the Year award from the American Academy of Family Physicians in 1985 and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Arizona Medical Association in 2010.

McGarey passed away in 2018 at the age of 98. Her legacy continues to inspire people around the world to embrace alternative forms of medicine and to focus on treating the whole person rather than just the disease.

In honor of her contributions to the field of medicine, several organizations have established scholarships and awards in her name. These awards are designed to encourage young doctors to embrace holistic medicine and to continue McGarey’s legacy of compassionate care.

Conclusion

Gladys McGarey was a true pioneer in the field of medicine. She dedicated her life to helping others and was a strong advocate for natural healing and holistic medicine. Her legacy continues to inspire people around the world, and her contributions to the field of medicine will never be forgotten.