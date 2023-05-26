“Glasgow street food”: Top-rated street food spots in Glasgow according to Tripadvisor reviews

Glasgow’s 7 Best Street Food Eateries to Try this Weekend Based on Tripadvisor Reviews

With so much on offer and so little time to try everything, we have pulled together some of the city’s top spots based on Tripadvisor reviews. Each of these Glasgow street food destinations have a 4 or higher on Tripadvisor, making them highly recommended by locals and tourists alike.

Wagamama

Location: 97-103 West George Street, Glasgow G2 1PB Scotland

Rating: 4

Number of reviews: 794

One customer said: “Fast service, great flavours, healthy food! In addition the service is great with speedy and efficient service. It’s a big restaurant with plenty of space.”

Nonna Said

Location: 26 Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1LD Scotland

Rating: 4.5

Number of reviews: 86

One street food customer said: “Staff are brilliant, very attentive and menu has a few interesting items on it that are worth a try. We got four pizzas – salt n chili chicken, pepperoni, ham n pineapple and margarita.”

Platform

Location: 253 Argyle Street, Glasgow G2 8DL Scotland

Rating: 4.5

Number of reviews: 88

One customer said: “At last there’s an affordable eaterie providing interesting food for those with special dietary needs which also caters for the carnivores! This makes going out with a group of friends so much easier! No complaints.”

Falafel To Go

Location: 116 Sauchiehall Street Hope St, Glasgow G2 3DH Scotland

Rating: 5

Number of reviews: 42

One Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Honestly these falafel are so good. EAT THEM. And the owner is a total legend, always smiling, makes everything from scratch. The constant queue says it all – so cheap too!”

Bombaywalla

Location: 186 West Regent Street, Glasgow G2 4RU Scotland

Rating: 4.5

Number of reviews: 26

One customer said: “Great authentic Indian Food. Bring your own bottle with no corkage charge. Well worth a visit. Prices very good. Will definitely be back!”

Feta Street Food

Location: Festival Village Merchant City Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1SS Scotland

Rating: 5

Number of reviews: 11

One customer said: “Excellent food and service! I was served by Euan who was great. I am half Greek and I can confirm that Feta is the real deal and I’ll be back!”

Mowgli Street Food

Location: 78 Saint Vincent Street, Glasgow G2 5UB Scotland

Rating: 4

Number of reviews: 217

One customer said: “100% the best lunch I’ve had in a while, food was amazing and so flavoursome. We were looked after by Martin who was so helpful! There was so much choice on the menu.”

