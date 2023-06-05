“Glass display cabinet with lock” : VIVOHOME Lockable Glass Display Cabinet Countertop Showcase with 3 Layers, 5mm Tempered Glass, and 25mm MDF Base – 15.7”W x 15.7”D x 47.2”H

VIVOHOME Countertop Showcase with Lock – 3 Layers, 15.7”W x 15.7”D x 47.2”H, 5mm Tempered Glass, 25mm MDF Base



Price: $179.99

(as of Jun 05,2023 03:08:40 UTC – Details)





The VIVOHOME 3 Layers 15.7”W x 15.7”D x 47.2”H Glass Display Cabinet Countertop Showcase with Lock is the perfect addition for those who want to showcase their items in a modern and stylish way. The frameless transparent appearance of the glass cabinet provides a clear and better looking display of your items. The contemporary and simple linear design is fit for all kinds of needs as collections of glassware, jewelry, plants, toys, books, medals, photos, artworks, decorations, and so on.

The glass display showcase comes with a glass security lock to keep your items safe. With the considerate security lock, you can store your goods without the worry of loss even when you put them in a public area. This feature is particularly useful for those who want to display valuable items but are concerned about safety.

The glass showcase provides a perfect height for most people and sufficient space to meet all of your storage and display needs. With an overall dimension of 15.7” (W) x 15.7” (D) x 47.2” (H), the showcase offers enough space to display a variety of items. Whether you want to display collectibles or personal items, this case offers enough space for you to do so.

The VIVOHOME display case is easy to assemble, equipped with necessary hardware, and a simple structure. It makes it quite easy to assemble and disassemble within just a few minutes. Once settled, putting your items on this beautiful glass tower shelf with ease and keep them tidy and safe.

In conclusion, the VIVOHOME 3 Layers 15.7”W x 15.7”D x 47.2”H Glass Display Cabinet Countertop Showcase with Lock is an excellent choice for those who want to display their items in a modern and stylish way. The frameless transparent appearance of the glass cabinet presents a better looking and clearer display of your items. The contemporary and simple linear design is fit for all kinds of needs as collections of glassware, jewelry, plants, toys, books, medals, photos, artworks, decorations, and so on. The glass security lock keeps your items safe, and the showcase provides a perfect height for most people and sufficient space to meet all of your storage and display needs. It is easy to assemble and disassemble, making it a practical choice for those who want to change their display frequently. Overall, this glass display cabinet is a must-have for anyone looking to showcase their items in a modern and stylish way.



