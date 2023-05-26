“Glass production in Raft”: Achieving Glass in Raft: A Guide

How to Craft Glass in Raft

Raft is a game that offers players a wide range of crafting options. While some items can be found, others must be crafted. Glass is one such item that players will need to craft before it can be used to create other essential items. This guide will explain how players can craft Glass in Raft.

Steps to Craft Glass

To craft Glass in Raft, players must follow these simple steps:

Players will need a Smelter before they can craft Glass. Players can make a Smelter using Dry Bricks. For every Dry Brick, players will need two Sand and two Clay. Players must gather six Dry Bricks, six Nails, four Scrap, and four Planks to build a Smelter. Place the Dry Bricks on the Research Table to make a Smelter. Once the Smelter is complete, the player must proceed to collect Sand. Sand can be found around islands, under the sea’s surface, and on ledges where seaweed and corals are available. After collecting Sand, place it in the Smelter. Place wooden planks under the Smelter and ignite them using fire. It will take 60 seconds for one Glass to be crafted.

Why Craft Glass?

Glass is necessary to craft several essential items, such as advanced purifiers and binoculars. While players might not need binoculars, they will need advanced purifiers for water to overcome thirst. To craft binoculars and an advanced purifier, the player will need four Glass each.

Other items that can be crafted using Glass are Drinking Glass (1 Glass), 2 Honey (1 Glass), and a Metal Lantern (1 Glass).

Considering the limited number of items that can be crafted using Glass, it is not surprising that players may not know how to craft it. However, now that this guide has explained how to craft Glass and why it is essential to make an advanced purifier, players can make the most of this information and be at ease knowing they do not have to worry about getting thirsty again.

Raft is available on macOS, PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Conclusion

Crafting Glass is crucial in Raft, and this guide has illustrated how players can craft it. Knowing how to craft Glass will enable players to create other essential items and survive longer in the game. By following the steps outlined in this guide, players can make Glass and use it to create advanced purifiers, binoculars, drinking glasses, honey, and metal lanterns.

