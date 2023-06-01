“Glass Vanity Light Fixture” : Modern Vintage Glass Vanity Light Fixture with 4-Light Sconces Wall Lighting and G9 Socket for Mirror, Kitchen and Living Room in Brushed Nickel Finish, 25.79 inch Long with Glass Shades by Joosenhouse

Modern Vintage Bath Wall Lamp for Mirror Kitchen Living Room, Joosenhouse Glass Vanity Light Fixture with Glasses Shades, 4-Light Sconces Wall Lighting (G9 Socket), 25.79 inch Long in Brushed Nickel Finish



Price: $119.88

(as of Jun 01,2023 14:24:38 UTC – Details)





The Joosenhouse Glass Vanity Light Fixture is a great addition to any home wall decor. With its modern vintage design, this wall light fixture adds a touch of elegance to any room. The brushed nickel finish color complements any home decor, while the glass shades provide a soft and diffused light.

One of the best things about this wall light fixture is its versatility. It is perfect for use in the bathroom, vanity, mirror cabinets, art display, kitchen, foyer, living room, bedroom, wall, or window of study, basement, workshop, farmhouse, and so on. This wall light fixture is perfect for any room in your home, whether you’re looking to add a touch of elegance to your bathroom or a cozy ambiance to your bedroom.

The Joosenhouse Glass Vanity Light Fixture is also easy to install. It can be mounted upward or downward to suit your needs. This wall light fixture is designed to be installed by a professional electrician, but it can also be installed by someone with basic electrical knowledge. The installation process is straightforward, and all the necessary hardware is included with the package.

In terms of bulb requirements, this wall light fixture requires 4x G9 bulbs, which are not included. The manufacturer strongly recommends using LED G9 bulbs, as they are more energy-efficient and long-lasting. This wall light fixture is also dimmable, but only if the bulb is a dimmable bulb.

The size of this wall light fixture is also fantastic. It measures 25.79” L x 5.3” W x 6.1” H, making it perfect for home decoration. The size is neither too big nor too small, making it an ideal choice for any room in your home. Its modern vintage design, brushed nickel finish color, and glass shades all come together to give you a vintage and modern feel.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a wall light fixture that is versatile, easy to install, and provides a soft and diffused light, then the Joosenhouse Glass Vanity Light Fixture is the perfect choice for you. Its modern vintage design, brushed nickel finish color, and glass shades make it an elegant addition to any room in your home. Whether you’re looking to add a touch of elegance to your bathroom or a cozy ambiance to your bedroom, this wall light fixture is perfect for you.



