“Glassware Sets for Cocktail” : Mfacoy Glassware Set – Includes 4 Tall Glasses and 4 Short Stemless Wine Glasses, Ideal for Cocktails, Beer, Wine, Whiskey, Water, and Juice.

“Mfacoy Glassware Set – 8-Piece Collection of Drinking Glasses, Including 4 Tall 18 oz Glass Cups and 4 13 oz Short Stemless Wine Glasses; Ideal for Serving Cocktails, Beer, Wine, Whiskey, Water, and Juice.”



The Mfacoy Drinking Glasses Set is a unique take on the popular glass shape, featuring straight lines and crystal-clear glass that feels great in hand. This set includes 4 tall glass cups that can hold up to 18 oz of liquid, and 4 short stemless wine glasses that can hold up to 13 oz. The heavy base of these glasses provides extra stability, making them durable and able to withstand clinks, splashes, and spills.

Made lead-free, these glasses are not only stylish but also quality and durable. They are dishwasher safe, making them easy to clean and maintain. The strong crystal glass used to make these glasses is free from glass bubbles, making them easier to set down without worrying about breakage. This also makes them easier to clean, and they are sure to last for a long time.

These glasses are perfect for daily use, whether you are filling them with a vibrant cocktail or simply using them as sturdy kitchen glasses. They are also great for general drinkware, making them versatile and useful in any home. Transition effortlessly from everyday meals to elegant evenings with these glasses, and surprise your loved ones with this amazing gift set. This set is also a great gift for birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, celebrations, and more.

The Mfacoy Drinking Glasses Set comes securely bubble wrapped in a thick box, making it easy to gift to someone special. The company is committed to providing each customer with the highest standard of satisfaction, and if you have any problem with your order, their team will gladly assist you. This set is perfect for anyone looking for a unique and stylish set of glasses that are not only durable but also versatile and easy to use.



