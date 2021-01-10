Glen Peace Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Fire Chief Glen Peace has Died .

former Fire Chief Glen Peace has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Fire Chief Glen Peace today. We send our sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/DUbFgzFcGD — Hamilton Firefighters 🇨🇦 (@hamiltonfire288) January 10, 2021

