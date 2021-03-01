Glen Roader Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Glen Roader has Died.
Death Notice for Today March 1. 2021
Glen Roader has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 1. 2021.
Ian Williams 7h · Well another week passes and we have sad news too with the death of Glen Roader and also hearing Peter Lorimer has the later stages of Brain Cancer. Lorimer, 74, a member of Don Revie’s great side of the 1960s and 70s, made 676 appearances for Leeds during two different spells from 1962-79 and 1983-85; his 238 goals for the Whites is a club record and he scored four times in 21 appearances for Scotland. Glenn Victor Roeder was an English football manager and player. As a player, Roeder was a defender who he played club football for Leyton Orient, Queens Park Rangers, Notts County, Newcastle United, Watford and Gillingham. He also represented his country on seven occasions, playing for the England B team. I’d like to Welcome all the new members that have joined the group this past week and hope you will post pics and join in the comments in the weeks to come.
Source: (3) OLD SKOOL FOOTBALL TEAMS AND PLAYERS | Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.