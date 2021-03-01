Glen Roader Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Glen Roader has Died.

Glen Roader has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 1. 2021.

Ian Williams 7h · Well another week passes and we have sad news too with the death of Glen Roader and also hearing Peter Lorimer has the later stages of Brain Cancer. Lorimer, 74, a member of Don Revie’s great side of the 1960s and 70s, made 676 appearances for Leeds during two different spells from 1962-79 and 1983-85; his 238 goals for the Whites is a club record and he scored four times in 21 appearances for Scotland. Glenn Victor Roeder was an English football manager and player. As a player, Roeder was a defender who he played club football for Leyton Orient, Queens Park Rangers, Notts County, Newcastle United, Watford and Gillingham. He also represented his country on seven occasions, playing for the England B team. I’d like to Welcome all the new members that have joined the group this past week and hope you will post pics and join in the comments in the weeks to come.

Source: (3) OLD SKOOL FOOTBALL TEAMS AND PLAYERS | Facebook

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.