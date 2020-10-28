Glen Smith Death -Dead-Obituaries : Paramedic field training officer Glen Smith has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Glen Smith has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

The South Shore Health community is deeply saddened by the tragic death of our friend and colleague Glen Smith. Glen worked within the Weymouth EMS for more than two decades and has been our paramedic field training officer for many years. — South Shore Health (@southshorehosp) October 28, 2020

Tributes

South Shore Health wrote He was beloved by all and a beacon of light to all who knew and worked with him here at South Shore Health, the Weymouth Fire Department, and the Weymouth Police Department. Sharing the news of this loss on National First Responders Day is especially painful, as we’re reminded of the heavy burden borne by those who have chosen the noble profession of emergency responder. Glen was the first person to lend a hand or work to make a situation better. His caring and compassionate manner gave great comfort to those who he worked with and cared for. Our deepest sympathies go out to those who he loved.