“Glencoe Central School lockdown” today : Car theft arrest prompts Glencoe Central School to go on lockdown

Car Theft Arrest Triggers Lockdown at Glencoe Central School today 2023.

Glencoe’s Central School was briefly placed on lockdown after five male juveniles were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. An unoccupied 2022 Kia Sportage was located outside the school, and via a license plate check, was found to have been stolen earlier in the week from Waukegan. The five juveniles were observed walking back to the vehicle when they were taken into custody by Glencoe officers. The lockdown lasted just a few minutes, and the district’s social workers were available Monday for students.

Read Full story : Glencoe Central School placed on lockdown during car theft arrest /

News Source : Daniel Dorfman

Glencoe Central School lockdown car theft arrest Glencoe Central School school safety Glencoe Central police response Glencoe Central School lockdown procedures Glencoe Central School