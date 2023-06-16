Glenda Jackson, former Labour MP and Academy Award winner, passes away

Oscar Winner and Former Labour MP Glenda Jackson Passes Away

The world mourns the loss of Glenda Jackson, a renowned actress and former member of the UK’s Labour Party, who passed away recently. Jackson’s impressive career spanned over five decades, with notable roles in films such as “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class,” both of which earned her Academy Awards for Best Actress.

After retiring from acting, Jackson entered politics and served as a Member of Parliament for the Labour Party for over 20 years. She was known for her strong advocacy for social justice and equality, and was an inspiration to many.

Jackson’s passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry and political arena alike. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy will live on through her outstanding contributions to both fields.

