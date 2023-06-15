Glenda Jackson, Oscar-winning actress and former Labour MP, passes away at 87

Oscar-winning actress and former Labour MP Glenda Jackson passes away at 87

On 23rd March 2021, it was reported that Glenda Jackson, a renowned actress who won two Oscars and also served as a Labour MP, had passed away at the age of 87. The news of her death left the entertainment industry and politics in mourning.

Jackson was widely recognized for her contributions to the world of acting, having won two Academy Awards for her performances in “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class”. She also made a name for herself in politics, serving as a Member of Parliament for the Labour Party from 1992 to 2015.

Her passing has been felt by many, with tributes pouring in from across the globe. Jackson will be remembered for her incredible talent, passion, and dedication to both the arts and public service.

