Glenda Jackson, Oscar-Winning Actress and Former MP, Passes Away at 87

Oscar-winning actress and former MP Glenda Jackson has died aged 87
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Glenda Jackson, the renowned Oscar-winning actress and former British MP. She passed away at the age of 87, leaving behind a legacy of outstanding performances on stage and screen, as well as a distinguished career in politics.
