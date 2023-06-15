Glenda Jackson passes away at 87, shortly after completing her last movie alongside Sir Michael Caine.

Glenda Jackson Passes Away at the Age of 87, Shortly After Wrapping Up Her Final Film with Sir Michael Caine

Acclaimed British actress Glenda Jackson has passed away at the age of 87, just weeks after completing her final film project alongside fellow screen legend Sir Michael Caine. The news of her death has come as a shock to fans and industry professionals alike, who are mourning the loss of one of Britain’s most beloved performers.

Jackson’s career spanned over five decades, during which she won two Academy Awards, two Emmys, and a Tony Award. Her talent and versatility as an actress made her a force to be reckoned with in both film and theatre, and she will be remembered for her iconic performances in works such as “Women in Love,” “A Touch of Class,” and “King Lear.”

Her final film project, “Memory,” saw her teaming up with Sir Michael Caine for the first time in over 40 years. The movie, which is set to be released later this year, follows a man struggling with memory loss as he tries to unravel the mystery of his past.

Jackson’s passing is a great loss to the world of entertainment, but her legacy will live on through her unforgettable body of work.

