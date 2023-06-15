Glenda Jackson, Renowned Actress and Former Labour MP, Passes Away at 87 After Short Illness.

Glenda Jackson, Award-Winning Actress and Former Labour MP, Passes Away at 87 After a Short Illness

British actress and retired politician Glenda Jackson has passed away at 87 years old after a brief illness. Jackson was a celebrated actress, having won two Academy Awards, four BAFTAs, and a Tony Award throughout her career. She was also a member of the UK’s Parliament as a Labour MP for over 20 years, known for her outspokenness and advocacy for social justice issues. Jackson will be remembered as a trailblazer in both the entertainment industry and politics.

