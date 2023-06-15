Glenda Jackson, Renowned Actress and Former Labour MP, Passes Away at 87 After Short Illness.

Posted on June 15, 2023

British actress and retired politician Glenda Jackson has passed away at 87 years old after a brief illness. Jackson was a celebrated actress, having won two Academy Awards, four BAFTAs, and a Tony Award throughout her career. She was also a member of the UK’s Parliament as a Labour MP for over 20 years, known for her outspokenness and advocacy for social justice issues. Jackson will be remembered as a trailblazer in both the entertainment industry and politics.

