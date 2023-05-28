Glendale Car Accident Claims the Life of Julius White, Real Caca Girl Involved

Real Caca Girl Involved in Fatal Car Accident in Glendale

Background

Real Caca Girl, whose real name is Ariana Renee, is a popular social media influencer known for her comedic skits and relatable content. On September 12, 2021, she was involved in a car accident in Glendale, California, that resulted in the death of Julius White, a 22-year-old man from Los Angeles.

The Accident

According to reports, the accident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 12. Real Caca Girl was driving a 2021 Mercedes-Benz C300 sedan when she collided with a 2013 Nissan Altima at the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Linden Avenue in Glendale.

Julius White, who was a passenger in the Nissan Altima, suffered critical injuries in the accident and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Nissan Altima, a 25-year-old woman, was also injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Real Caca Girl was not injured in the accident and was reportedly cooperative with authorities who responded to the scene. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, and an investigation is ongoing.

Reaction

News of the accident and Julius White’s death has sparked an outpouring of condolences and tributes on social media. Many fans of Real Caca Girl have expressed their support for her during this difficult time, while others have criticized her for her involvement in the accident.

Real Caca Girl has not released a statement about the accident or Julius White’s death, but she has shared several posts on social media expressing her grief and asking for privacy.

The Aftermath

The Glendale Police Department is investigating the accident and has not yet released any details about the cause of the crash. It is unclear if Real Caca Girl will face any charges in connection with the accident.

Julius White’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover his funeral expenses, and many people have donated to the cause. The page has raised over $30,000 in just a few days, a testament to the impact that Julius White had on the people around him.

Conclusion

The tragic car accident involving Real Caca Girl and Julius White is a reminder of the dangers of driving and the importance of being responsible on the road. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Julius White’s family and friends during this difficult time.

