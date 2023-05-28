Glendale Car Crash Puts Girlfriend and Boyfriend in Coma: The Real Caca Girl’s Story

Real Caca Girl and Boyfriend in Coma After 3 Glendale Car Crash

The Accident

On Friday night, a three-car crash occurred in Glendale, resulting in serious injuries for two of the victims. Among those injured were Real Caca Girl, also known as Cindy Rodriguez, and her boyfriend, Alex Gomez. The accident occurred at the intersection of Glendale Avenue and Broadway.

According to witnesses, a white SUV ran a red light and collided with a black sedan, causing the sedan to spin out of control and hit a nearby light pole. The white SUV then hit a third car, a silver sedan, before coming to a stop. Emergency services were called to the scene, and Rodriguez and Gomez were rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.

The Injuries

Both Rodriguez and Gomez suffered multiple injuries as a result of the crash. Rodriguez sustained several broken bones, including her collarbone and pelvis. She also suffered a head injury and is currently in a medically induced coma. Gomez, on the other hand, suffered a traumatic brain injury and is also in a coma.

Friends and family of the couple have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover their medical expenses and support them during their recovery.

The Investigation

The Glendale Police Department is currently investigating the cause of the accident. The driver of the white SUV, who was identified as a 25-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. He was not injured in the crash.

The intersection of Glendale Avenue and Broadway was closed for several hours as investigators collected evidence and cleared the scene.

The Aftermath

The accident has left family and friends of Rodriguez and Gomez in shock and disbelief. They describe the couple as kind and loving individuals who were always there for others. The outpouring of support on social media and the GoFundMe page has been overwhelming, with many expressing their prayers and well wishes for the couple’s recovery.

The accident serves as a reminder of the importance of safe driving and following traffic laws. It only takes one mistake to cause a devastating accident that can change lives forever.

The Call to Action

To support Real Caca Girl and her boyfriend’s recovery, please visit their GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-cindy-real-caca-girl-and-alex-gomez. Let’s come together as a community to show our love and support for these two individuals during this difficult time.

Glendale car accident Coma after car crash Real Caca girl Boyfriend in critical condition Car crash injuries