Glenn Carruth Death -Dead : Glenn Carruth who played ‘Bobby Ford’ in #TheLegendofBoggyCreek has Died .
Glenn Carruth who played ‘Bobby Ford’ in #TheLegendofBoggyCreek has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
Very sad news about our friend Glenn Carruth who played 'Bobby Ford' in #TheLegendofBoggyCreek We were honored to meet and talk with Glenn at the #TexasBigfootConference. He passed away on Dec 02, 2020.
Rest easy sir pic.twitter.com/wnQao4Un5e
— Bigfoot and Beyond (@BigfootnBeyond) December 6, 2020
Bigfoot and Beyond @BigfootnBeyond Very sad news about our friend Glenn Carruth who played ‘Bobby Ford’ in #TheLegendofBoggyCreek We were honored to meet and talk with Glenn at the #TexasBigfootConference. He passed away on Dec 02, 2020. Rest easy sir
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.