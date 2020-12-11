Glenn Janik Death -Dead : Glenn Janik has Died .

Glenn Janik Death -Dead : Glenn Janik has Died .

Glenn Janik has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.

Chava Ewa Darski Kovacs 3 hrs  · Here’s my advice for today. If there’s good you know you need to do in this world, do it today because tomorrow is never guaranteed. Last night I learned of the tragic and unexpected death of my college friend Glenn Janik (in the white shirt in the photo) in seemingly the prime of his life. He was a good guy. This hits my heart like a tonne of bricks. Like I said, if you know there’s something good only you can do, do it now. Baruch Dayan Emes

