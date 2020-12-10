Glenn Janik Death -Dead – Obituary : Glenn Janik has Died .

Glenn Janik has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Monica Baugher is with Glenn Janik. 10 hrs · My love of my life, Glenn Janik lost his life, suddenly, without explanation. I was with him here at our home. Between Friday night / Saturday am and last night, the doctors and specialists did everything they could to save him. As I grieve for the best thing that ever happened to me besides the birth of my son, and wonder how I will explain to Isaac that his step dad won’t be coming home, I’m also thinking of all of you, not the hundreds, but thousands of people Glenn touched and loved and helped over the years. He knew what his purpose in life was – to be a light for whomever needed light, and to give all that he could give, without ever expecting anything in return. A million things had to fall into place last year for it to finally be our time together. We had a connection so deep, I felt so deeply loved by him, every single day, even on not so perfect days. Oh and he loved and adored Issac. And Isaac felt the same way about him. We kept our lives off of social media for our own reasons. But here, enjoy Glenn’s bright, million dollar smile and face full of joy. Glenn, you rest now, with your dad and grandpa. I can already feel you continuing to take care of me. I promise to try not to be mad a God for taking you far too soon. I told you in April that I would give you my last breath, and I’m sorry. I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to. I will love you and care for you until this pain, this whole in my heart ends and I am with you again. Thank you, for everything you’ve done for us, and for making me feel a love that I didn’t know existed before you. Friends, I’ll do my best (under the circumstances) to make sure everyone gets a chance to say what they want to say. It’s not right for Glenn not to have a memorial service. We’re doing our best and details will come. 0:00 / 0:22 3434 25 Comments Like Comment Share