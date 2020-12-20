Glenn Robey Death -Dead – Obituary : Glenn Robey, proprietor of The Alpine Inn has Died .

By | December 20, 2020
Glenn Robey, proprietor of The Alpine Inn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

John M. Bishop @JohnBishop71 Sad news. Glenn Robey, proprietor of The Alpine Inn – home of some of Omaha’s best fried chicken – passed away. He was also an accomplished stock car racer who raced into his 80s. He will be missed.

