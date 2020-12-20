Glenn Robey Death -Dead – Obituary : Glenn Robey, proprietor of The Alpine Inn has Died .
Sad news. Glenn Robey, proprietor of The Alpine Inn – home of some of Omaha's best fried chicken – passed away. He was also an accomplished stock car racer who raced into his 80s. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/K50Jm3kPKo
— John M. Bishop (@JohnBishop71) December 20, 2020
