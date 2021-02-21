Glenn Sherwood Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Acting Platoon Chief Glenn Sherwood has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 21. 2021.
Acting Platoon Chief Glenn Sherwood has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.
With profound sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the line-of-duty death of TFS Acting Platoon Chief Glenn Sherwood. Glenn passed away yesterday from a recognized occupational cancer. Our condolences go out to Glenn's friends and family. In our hearts and minds. #Toronto #LODD pic.twitter.com/d3XoX7uxor
— Toronto Firefighters (@TPFFA) February 21, 2021
