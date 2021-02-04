Glenn Wells Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Glenn Wells has Died.

Esme Chavez is with Glynn Wells. 3h · My heart is broken. Not you too Mr. wells. RIP Mr. Glenn Wells gone but never forgotten. You really where one of my favorite teachers in school. Because of you, your class I was able to graduate. Because you pushed me and told me that I can still graduate even tho I was a teen mom. You had a heart of Gold. You kept telling us you didn’t want any kids bc we where your children. I talked to my kids a lot about you. How you made band so fun. How amazing of a person You where. Your souls was too kind for this world God needed You with him. RIP Glenn wells.

LaRenda Woods

Aww man! There is not a single time that I can ever remember seeing the NHS Dragon band perform and Mr. Wells wasn’t standing front and center. May his beat March on forever.

Rest Well Mr Glenn Wells.

