Glenn Wells Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Glenn Wells has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Glenn Wells has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
Esme Chavez is with Glynn Wells. 3h · My heart is broken. Not you too Mr. wells. RIP Mr. Glenn Wells gone but never forgotten. You really where one of my favorite teachers in school. Because of you, your class I was able to graduate. Because you pushed me and told me that I can still graduate even tho I was a teen mom. You had a heart of Gold. You kept telling us you didn’t want any kids bc we where your children. I talked to my kids a lot about you. How you made band so fun. How amazing of a person You where. Your souls was too kind for this world God needed You with him. RIP Glenn wells.
Source: (20+) Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
LaRenda Woods
Aww man! There is not a single time that I can ever remember seeing the NHS Dragon band perform and Mr. Wells wasn’t standing front and center. May his beat March on forever.
Rest Well Mr Glenn Wells.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.