“Glenn Youngkin honors six-year-old” Today : Lynchburg shooting victim, a six-year-old, honored by Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Signs Swatting Bill in Lynchburg, Honors Kingston Campbell

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin visited Lynchburg on Thursday to sign a swatting bill at E.C. Glass High School. The bill signing ceremony was attended by elected officials, public safety organizations, and members of the community. Before his speech, Governor Youngkin took a moment to honor Kingston Campbell, a six-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lynchburg on Monday night.

In his speech, Governor Youngkin led a prayer for Kingston Campbell and his family, asking for peace and comfort during this difficult time. He also spoke about the tragedy and the need for action to prevent such incidents from happening again.

“The heartbreak around this murder is beyond contemplation for, for a six-year-old to simply be playing and to be shot and killed in the safety of his own home. This is clearly a gang-related incident. And I’ve been very pleased with the work that’s been happening with Operation Royal Flush, which is a collaboration between Lynchburg police, (Virginia) State Police and the U.S. Marshals Office, and they just last week had seven gang-related arrests, but we need to do more,” said Governor Youngkin.

Governor Youngkin also highlighted his administration’s efforts to bring more police officers to the streets of Virginia and hold juvenile offenders accountable. He expressed frustration with the Senate Democrats blocking a bill to extend penalties for crimes committed with guns. Governor Youngkin believes that crimes committed with guns should be penalized more severely.

The Lynchburg Police Department is still searching for those responsible for the killing of Kingston Campbell. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.

